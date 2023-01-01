Rock band Foo Fighters took a moment on the final day of 2022 to once again honor their late drummer Taylor Hawkins and to promise fans the group will be back on tour "soon."

Hawkins, who had been with the band since 1997, died of a drug overdose at the age of 50 in March.

Since then, his band-mates scrapped their scheduled concerts and have performed only as part of star-studded tribute concerts for Hawkins.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the band wrote in a social media post Saturday.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were -- and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the statement continued.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -- and we will soon -- he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."