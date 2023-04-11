The Foo Fighters have announced new headlining shows with The Breeders.

The rock bands will perform a series of concerts across North America beginning Aug. 4 in Spokane, Wash., and ending Oct. 5 in El Paso, Texas.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The Foo Fighters announced a trio of shows in February: May 24 in Gilford, N.H., June 14 in Rogers, Ariz., and June 16 in Pelham, Ala.

The band will also perform at several music festivals this year, including Louder Than Life in September.

The Foo Fighters released their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, in February 2021. The Breeders released their fifth album, All Nerve, in 2018.

Here's the full list of dates for the Foo Fighters and The Breeders' new concerts:

Aug. 4 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Aug. 8 -- Salt Lake City, at Usana Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 -- Lake Tahoe, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 19 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Oct. 3 -- Phoenix, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 -- El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center