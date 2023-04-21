After a long drought, it appears that the girl group is back. At one point girl groups were ubiquitous in the music industry with hitmakers like The Spice Girls, Destiny's Child, SWV, Xscape, Fifth Harmony, En Vogue and The Pussycat Dolls all sharing space on the Billboard charts.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in recent years, girl groups have been muted in favor of hip-hop stars and solo acts. But the ascension of the U.K. trio Flo means that they're hopefully making a comeback.

Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renee Downer signed to Island Records in 2019. Their first single "Cardboard Box" went viral in 2022, before the release of their 5-song EP The Lead later that year.

They followed that up by winning the Brit Rising Star award at the Brit Awards in December, the first group to do so.

"People have said like, 'Oh, your music is nostalgic, but fresh and great!" Downer told NME in January. "We grew up listening to the R&B that our mums played us, but we of course have our own generation and our own peers. Whatever sounds good, we just roll with."

They appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to perform "Fly Girl." The song reworks Missy Elliot's 2002 hit "Work It" with a new rap by Elliot.

Flo's as-yet-untitled debut album is due later this year.

"It's still very much FLO in their R&B bag, but we're trying to touch on some more hard-hitting topics," Douglas said.