Searchlight Pictures is teasing the new film Flamin' Hot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the comedy-drama biopic Wednesday featuring Jesse Garcia.

Flamin' Hot is written by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chavez and directed by Eva Longoria.

The film is based on the Richard Montai±ez book A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, which explores the origin story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, a snack food Montai±ez claims to have invented.

"Flamin' Hot is the inspiring true story of Richard Montai±ez (Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon," an official description reads.

Flamin' Hot premieres June 9 on Hulu and Disney+.