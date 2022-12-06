FKA twigs, Naomi Campbell and other stars wore shades of grey at the 2022 Fashion Awards.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) held the event Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Fashion Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the fashion industry during the year. The event also raises funds for the BFC Foundation charity.

Singer FKA twigs walked the red carpet in a floor-length grey gown featuring thin strips of frayed material. She paired the dress with a black puffer jacket and platform boots.

Model Naomi Campbell wore a sparkling silver dress with an attached cape.

Models Poppy Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse also wore shades of grey, with Delevingne in an embellished silver tube top and matching skirt and Waterhouse in a metallic silver outfit with a cape.

Other attendees included Florence Pugh, Zayn Malik, Joshua Jackson, Tilda Swinton and Elizabeth Debicki. This year's awards were hosted by actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino won Designer of the Year, while Bella Hadid took home Model of the Year.