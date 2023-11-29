Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of Five Nights at Freddy's on Wednesday. The hit horror film comes to disc formats Dec. 12.

Five Nights at Freddy's premiered on Peacock the same day it premiered in theaters, Oct. 27. The film is now available at other digital video-on-demand retailers.

Based on the video game, Five Nights at Freddy's stars Josh Hutcherson as a night security guard at a closed pizza parlor. The animatronic singing animals come to life and kill trespassers.

Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio and Mary Stuart Masterson also star. Game creator Scott Cawthorn co-wrote the adaptation with director Emma Tammi and co-writer Seth Cuddeback.

The home video releases will including behind the scenes features about the making of the animatronics and adapting the game.

The film premiered with the highest box office of any Blumhouse horror film with $78 million. With a $300 million worldwide box office, Five Nights is now Blumhouse's biggest film, surpassing entries in the Purge and Insidious franchises.