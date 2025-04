The first stunt design award is to be presented at the 100th annual Oscars gala in 2028.

Films released in 2027 will be eligible for the inaugural honor.

"Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of film-making," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement Thursday.

"We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."

This year's Oscars took place March 2 and featured such winners as Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldai±a, Kieran Culkin and Adrien Brody.