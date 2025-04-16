Finn Wolfhard says he is "emotional" about the conclusion of Netflix series Stranger Things, but "super excited" for the final season to arrive on the streamer.

The actor, musician and director, 22, talked about the show's end on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday. The series premiered in 2016 and will wrap up with a fifth and final season.

"What's it like now after the last ten years to reflect on the past decade of this?" Colbert asked him.

"I mean it's amazing," Wolfhard responded.

He said production on Season 5 lasted about a year.

"We were in Atlanta for a whole year and I lived with one of my co-stars, Gaten [Matarazzo], and we all stayed in the same neighborhood, so we really made a point -- the cast and I, and the directors -- made a point to really see each other as much as possible because we knew it was sort of the last hurrah, and so it was [a] really emotional end for us all but I'm like super excited for it to come out," he said.

Wolfhard, who portrays Mike Wheeler in the series, said he kept his bike from Season 1.

He also stars opposite Helena Zengel in the upcoming A24 film The Legend of Ochi, which arrives April 25 following a limited release Friday. And together with Billy Bryk, he wrote, directed, and stars in Hell of a Summer.

Wolfhard is also releasing an album, titled Happy Birthday.