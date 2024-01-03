The trailer showcases the season's star-studded cast and hints at how Capote ultimately betrayed the swans by exposing their secrets in his unfinished final book, Answered Prayers.
"Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society's most elite women, whom he nicknamed 'the swans.' However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover," an official synopsis reads.
FX previously teased sex, money and betrayal in the new season.
Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans premieres Jan. 31 on FX, with episodes to stream the next day on Hulu.
