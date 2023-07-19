'Fear the Walking Dead' Seasons 1-7 coming to AMC+
UPI News Service, 07/19/2023
Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-7 are coming to AMC+ this week.
AMC+ said in a press release Wednesday that the show's first seven seasons will start streaming Friday ahead of the Walking Dead: Dead City season finale.
Fear the Walking Dead is a spinoff of The Walking Dead created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson. The first three seasons center on Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), a guidance counselor and mother in Los Angeles, while the later seasons follow Morgan Jones (Lennie James).
