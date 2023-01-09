Paramount+ announced the premiere date for its Fatal Attraction series on Monday. The show will debut April 30 on the streaming service.

The series re-images the 1987 movie for 2023, over eight episodes. Joshua Jackson plays Dan Gallagher, a married father who has an affair with Alex Forrest ( Lizzy Caplan ).

When Dan tries to break off the affair, Alex becomes obsessed and stalks the Gallagher family. Amanda Peet plays Dan's wife, Beth.

Alyssa Jirrels plays the Gallaghers' daughter, Ellen. Jirrels is 22, so even if playing a late teenager, makes Ellen older than the child Alex kidnaps in the movie.

Caplan recently starred in the series Fleishman Is In Trouble. Jackson comes on the heels of Dr. Death and Peet recently wrapped a season of Dirty John and the series Brockmire.

Paramount+ announced the series with Lizzy Caplan in November 2021. Jackson joined the cast in January 2022 and Peet in June.

Two episodes of Fatal Attraction premiere April 30. New episodes premiere weekly after that.