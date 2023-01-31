Universal Pictures released a poster for Fast X on Tuesday. The teaser for the 10th film in the Fast and the Furious franchise (not including spinoff Hobbs and Shaw), suggests it might not be the final film.
Vin Diesel appears ad Dominic Toretto in shadow, holding the silver cross that he gave to Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). The test reads, "The end of the road begins."
The word "begins" leaves the film open to set up an 11th film. In 2020, Deadline reported that the 10th film would be a two-part conclusion, but that proposal has not been addressed since production shakeups.
Fast X lost director Justin Lin in its first week of production. Louis Leterrier took over.
