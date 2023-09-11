Billboard and Telemundo have announced a new group of performers for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Banda Carnaval, Eddy Lover, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, La Factori­a, Marc Anthony , Nicki Nicole, Pepe Aguilar, Sky Rompiendo, Sofi­a Reyes, Ximena Sarii±ana and Yng Lvcas will take the stage at the awards show in October.

Calibre 50, Chiquis, El Alfa, Eladio Carrion, Justin Quiles, Los ingeles Azules, Manuel Turizo, Marshmello, Myke Towers, Peso Pluma, Tini and Yandel were previously announced as performers.

Peso Pluma leads this year's nominees with 21 nominations, including Artist of the Year. Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera follow with 15 nominations each, while Karol G is nominated for 13 awards.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place Oct. 5 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and air at 7 p.m. EDT on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and the Telemundo app.