Pedro Pascal's Fantastic Four: First Steps is the No. 1 movie in North America again, earning an additional $40 million in receipts in its second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Bad Guys 2 with $22.2 million, followed by The Naked Gun at No. 3 with $17 million, Superman at No. 4 at $13.9 million and Jurassic World: Rebirth at No. 5 with $8.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Together with $6.8 million, F1 at No. 7 with $4.1 million, I Know What You Did Last Summer at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Smurfs at No. 9 with $1.8 million and How to Train Your Dragon at No. 10 with $1.4 million.