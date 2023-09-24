Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- English novelist Horace Walpole in 1717-- John Marshall, fourth chief justice of the United States, in 1755-- Suffragist\/author Frances Harper in 1825-- Candy company founder Franklin Mars in 1883-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tommy Armour in 1894-- Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1896-- American astronaut John Young in 1930-- Muppet creator Jim Henson in 1936-- Singer\/photographer Linda Eastman McCartney, wife of former Beatle Paul McCartney, in 1941-- Television commentator Lou Dobbs in 1945 (age 78)-- Football Hall of Fame member "Mean" Joe Greene in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor Gordon Clapp in 1948 (age 75)-- Comedian Phil Hartman in 1948-- Actor Kevin Sorbo in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Nia Vardalos in 1962 (age 61)-- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine in 1965 (age 58)-- Actor Jackie Sandler in 1974 (age 49)-- Actor Ian Bohen in 1976 (age 47)-- Former wrestler\/WWE official Stephanie McMahon in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Ross Mathews in 1979 (age 44)-- Gymnast Morgan Hamm in 1982 (age 41)-- Gymnast Paul Hamm in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Eloise Mumford in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Ben Platt in 1993 (age 30)-- Actor Joe Locke in 2003 (age 20)