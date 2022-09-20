Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Novelist Upton Sinclair in 1878-- Sister Elizabeth Kenny, Australian nurse who pioneered the care of polio victims, in 1880-- NASA mathematician Dorothy Vaughan in 1910-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Arnold Jacob "Red" Auerbach in 1917-- Actor Sophia Loren in 1934 (age 88)-- Artist Dale Chihuly in 1941 (age 81)-- Writer George R.R. Martin in 1948 (age 74)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Guy Lafleur in 1951-- Actor Gary Cole in 1956 (age 66)-- Actor Kristen Johnston in 1967 (age 55)-- Musician Gunnar Nelson in 1967 (age 55)-- Musician Matthew Nelson in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Asia Argento in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Jon Bernthal in 1976 (age 46)-- Musician Phillip Phillips in 1990 (age 32)-- Actor Sammi Hanratty in 1995 (age 27)-- Actor Jason Drucker in 2005 (age 17)