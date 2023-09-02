Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Hawaiian Queen Liliuokalani, only female monarch of islands and last to rule before statehood, in 1838

-- Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert Spalding in 1850

-- Hiram Maxim, who invented the first portable automatic machine gun, in 1869

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Adolph Rupp in 1901

-- Dancer Marge Champion in 1919

-- Snapple co-founder Arnold Greenberg in 1932

-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member D. Wayne Lukas in 1935 (age 88)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Thompson Jr. in 1941

-- Christa McAuliffe, schoolteacher/astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, in 1948

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Nate Archibald in 1948 (age 75)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/broadcaster Terry Bradshaw in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Mark Harmon in 1951 (age 72)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jimmy Connors in 1952 (age 71)

-- Cirque de Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte in 1959 (age 64)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Eugenio Derbez in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Keanu Reeves in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Salma Hayek in 1966 (age 57)

-- Comedian Katt Williams in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Damson Idris in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Austin Abrams in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Gavin Casalegno in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Jack Messina in 2007 (age 16)