Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Hawaiian Queen Liliuokalani, only female monarch of islands and last to rule before statehood, in 1838-- Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert Spalding in 1850-- Hiram Maxim, who invented the first portable automatic machine gun, in 1869-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Adolph Rupp in 1901-- Dancer Marge Champion in 1919-- Snapple co-founder Arnold Greenberg in 1932-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member D. Wayne Lukas in 1935 (age 87)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Thompson Jr. in 1941-- Christa McAuliffe, schoolteacher\/astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, in 1948-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Nate Archibald in 1948 (age 74)-- Football Hall of Fame member\/broadcaster Terry Bradshaw in 1948 (age 74)-- Actor Mark Harmon in 1951 (age 71)-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jimmy Connors in 1952 (age 70)-- Cirque de Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte in 1959 (age 63)-- Football Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson in 1960 (age 62)-- Actor Eugenio Derbez in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Keanu Reeves in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Salma Hayek in 1966 (age 56)-- Comedian Katt Williams in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor Austin Abrams in 1996 (age 26)-- Actor Jack Messina in 2007 (age 15)