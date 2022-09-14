Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849

-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879

-- Composer Maria Grever in 1885

-- Actor Clayton Moore in 1914

-- Author/feminist Kate Millett in 1934

-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 86)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 75)

-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 58)

-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 57)

-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 49)

-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 49)

-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983

-- Actor/singer Logan Henderson in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 23)