Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879-- Composer Maria Grever in 1885-- Actor Clayton Moore in 1914-- Author\/feminist Kate Millett in 1934-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 86)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 82)-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 78)-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 75)-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 75)-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 63)-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 58)-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 57)-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 49)-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 49)-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983-- Actor\/singer Logan Henderson in 1989 (age 33)-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 23)