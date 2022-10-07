Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728

-- Danish atomic physicist Niels Bohr in 1885

-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897

-- Actor June Allyson in 1917

-- South African archbishop/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931

-- Television personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 80)

-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 79)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 71)

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 70)

-- Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 67)

-- Recording executive/television personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 55)

-- Singer Thom Yorke in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 48)

-- Singer Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Lewis Capaldi in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Nicole Maines in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Lulu Wilson in 2005 (age 17)