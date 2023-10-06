Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Opera singer Jenny Lind in 1820

-- Inventor and manufacturer George Westinghouse in 1846

-- Swiss architect Le Corbusier in 1887

-- French aviator Roland Garros in 1888

-- Tennis champion Helen Wills Moody in 1905

-- Actor Carole Lombard in 1908

-- Journalist Shana Alexander in 1925

-- Former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad in 1930

-- Actor Britt Ekland in 1942 (age 81)

-- Northern Ireland politician Gerry Adams in 1948 (age 75)

-- Television executive Leslie Moonves in 1949 (age 74)

-- Writer David Brin in 1950 (age 73)

-- Football coach Tony Dungy in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Elisabeth Shue in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Amy Jo Johnson in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Ioan Gruffudd in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Brett Gelman in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Olivia Thirlby in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Scarlett Byrne in 1990 (age 33)

-- Rapper/actor Roshon Fegan in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Rio Mangini in 2002 (age 21)