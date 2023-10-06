Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Opera singer Jenny Lind in 1820-- Inventor and manufacturer George Westinghouse in 1846-- Swiss architect Le Corbusier in 1887-- French aviator Roland Garros in 1888-- Tennis champion Helen Wills Moody in 1905-- Actor Carole Lombard in 1908-- Journalist Shana Alexander in 1925-- Former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad in 1930-- Actor Britt Ekland in 1942 (age 81)-- Northern Ireland politician Gerry Adams in 1948 (age 75)-- Television executive Leslie Moonves in 1949 (age 74)-- Writer David Brin in 1950 (age 73)-- Football coach Tony Dungy in 1955 (age 68)-- Actor Elisabeth Shue in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Amy Jo Johnson in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Ioan Gruffudd in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Brett Gelman in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Olivia Thirlby in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Scarlett Byrne in 1990 (age 33)-- Rapper\/actor Roshon Fegan in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Rio Mangini in 2002 (age 21)