Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Dutch painter Jan Vermeer in 1632-- Pope Clement XIV in 1705-- English poet John Keats in 1795-- Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low in 1860-- Gen. Chiang Kai-shek, the first leader of Nationalist China, in 1887-- Actor\/singer Ethel Waters in 1896-- Actor Lee Grant in 1925 (age 98)-- Astronaut Michael Collins in 1930-- Former TV news anchorman Dan Rather in 1931 (age 92)-- Actor\/director Michael Landon in 1936-- Folk singer\/songwriter Tom Paxton in 1937 (age 86)-- Actor David Ogden Stiers in 1942-- Actor Brian Doyle-Murray in 1945 (age 78)-- Actor Stephen Rea in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor Deidre Hall in 1947 (age 76)-- Olympic gold medal marathon runner Frank Shorter in 1947 (age 76)-- Actor John Candy in 1950-- Broadcaster Jane Pauley in 1950 (age 73)-- Architect Zaha Hadid in 1950-- Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell in 1957 (age 66)-- New Zealand director\/producer Peter Jackson in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Rob Schneider in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Dermot Mulroney in 1963 (age 60)-- Rapper Ad-Rock, born Adam Horovitz, in 1966 (age 57)-- Rapper Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Piper Perabo in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas in 1980 (age 43)-- Actor Vanessa Marano in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Letitia Wright in 1993 (age 30)-- Actor Sydney Park in 1997 (age 26)-- Singer Willow Smith in 2000 (age 23)