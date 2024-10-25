Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Musician Johann Strauss in 1825-- Musician Georges Bizet in 1838-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864-- Artist Pablo Picasso in 1881-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910-- Comedian Minnie Pearl, born Sarah Cannon, in 1912-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 96)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940-- Writer Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 83)-- Musician Helen Reddy in 1941-- Musician Jon Anderson (Yes) in 1944 (age 80)-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 80)-- Musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) in 1947 (age 77)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 76)-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 76)-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 70)-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 67)-- Musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) in 1961 (age 63)-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor Michael Boatman in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Kevin Michael Richardson in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Mathieu Amalric in 1965 (age 59)-- Comedian\/TV personality Samantha Bee in 1969 (age 55)-- Musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Leslie Grossman in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Craig Robinson in 1971 (age 53)-- Musician Midori Goto in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Antony Starr in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Mehcad Brooks in 1980 (age 44)-- Musician Katy Perry in 1984 (age 40)-- Musician Ciara Harris in 1985 (age 39)-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 35)-- Actor Mia Goth in 1993 (age 31)