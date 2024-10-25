Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Musician Johann Strauss in 1825

-- Musician Georges Bizet in 1838

-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864

-- Artist Pablo Picasso in 1881

-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910

-- Comedian Minnie Pearl, born Sarah Cannon, in 1912

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 96)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940

-- Writer Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Helen Reddy in 1941

-- Musician Jon Anderson (Yes) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 80)

-- Musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 76)

-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 76)

-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 70)

-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Michael Boatman in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Kevin Michael Richardson in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Mathieu Amalric in 1965 (age 59)

-- Comedian/TV personality Samantha Bee in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Leslie Grossman in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Craig Robinson in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Midori Goto in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Antony Starr in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Mehcad Brooks in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Katy Perry in 1984 (age 40)

-- Musician Ciara Harris in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Mia Goth in 1993 (age 31)