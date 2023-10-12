Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919-- Comedian\/activist Dick Gregory in 1932-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 88)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 76)-- Singer\/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 73)-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 55)-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968-- Country music musician Martie Maguire in 1969 (age 54)-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 53)-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 48)-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 46)-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 24)-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 21)