Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906

-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919

-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932

-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935

-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 88)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942

-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 76)

-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 73)

-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963

-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968

-- Country music musician Martie Maguire in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 53)

-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 48)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 21)