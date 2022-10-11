Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Clergyman Mason Locke Weems, who invented the story of George Washington and the cherry tree, in 1759-- Englishman George Williams, founder of the YMCA, in 1821-- Food industry pioneer Henry John Heinz in 1844-- Former first lady\/author Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884-- Writer Elmore Leonard in 1925-- Football Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards in 1930-- Actor\/singer Ron Leibman in 1937-- Singer Daryl Hall in 1946 (age 76)-- Sports columnist Thomas Boswell in 1947 (age 75)-- Actor David Morse in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Dawn French in 1957 (age 65)-- Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Joan Cusack in 1962 (age 60)-- Actor Lennie James in 1965 (age 57)-- Actor Luke Perry in 1966-- Actor Jane Krakowski in 1968 (age 54)-- Actor Constance Zimmer in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Emily Deschanel in 1976 (age 46)-- Actor Matt Bomer in 1977 (age 45)-- Actor Trevor Donovan in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in 1985 (age 37)-- Golfer Michelle Wie in 1989 (age 33)-- Rapper Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in 1992 (age 30)-- Actor Brandon Flynn in 1993 (age 29)