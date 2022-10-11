Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Clergyman Mason Locke Weems, who invented the story of George Washington and the cherry tree, in 1759

-- Englishman George Williams, founder of the YMCA, in 1821

-- Food industry pioneer Henry John Heinz in 1844

-- Former first lady/author Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884

-- Writer Elmore Leonard in 1925

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards in 1930

-- Actor/singer Ron Leibman in 1937

-- Singer Daryl Hall in 1946 (age 76)

-- Sports columnist Thomas Boswell in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor David Morse in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Dawn French in 1957 (age 65)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Joan Cusack in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Lennie James in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Luke Perry in 1966

-- Actor Jane Krakowski in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Constance Zimmer in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Emily Deschanel in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Matt Bomer in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Trevor Donovan in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in 1985 (age 37)

-- Golfer Michelle Wie in 1989 (age 33)

-- Rapper Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Brandon Flynn in 1993 (age 29)