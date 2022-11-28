Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- English poet William Blake in 1757-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866-- Motown Records founder\/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 93)-- Oscar winner\/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer\/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 79)-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 72)-- Astronaut Barbara Morgan in 1951 (age 71)-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 70)-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 63)-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 62)-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 61)-- Comedian\/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 60)-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967-- Actor Aimee Garcia in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1982 (age 40)-- Rapper\/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 29)