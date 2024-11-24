Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784

-- Architect Cass Gilbert in 1859

-- Artist Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864

-- Musician Scott Joplin in 1868

-- Writer Dale Carnegie in 1888

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941

-- Musician Pete Best (Beatles/Beat Brothers/Lee Curtis and the All-Stars) in 1941 (age 83)

-- Comedian/actor Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 82)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 81)

-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946

-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Clem Burke (Romantics/Blondie) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Shae D'Lyn in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Garret Dillahunt in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Conleth Hill in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 59)

-- Nauruan President David Adeang in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Chad Taylor (Live) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Jaidyn Triplett in 2010 (age 14)