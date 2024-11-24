Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784-- Architect Cass Gilbert in 1859-- Artist Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864-- Musician Scott Joplin in 1868-- Writer Dale Carnegie in 1888-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 86)-- Musician Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941-- Musician Pete Best (Beatles\/Beat Brothers\/Lee Curtis and the All-Stars) in 1941 (age 83)-- Comedian\/actor Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 82)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member\/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 81)-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 77)-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 74)-- Musician Clem Burke (Romantics\/Blondie) in 1954 (age 70)-- Actor Shae D'Lyn in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor Garret Dillahunt in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Conleth Hill in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 59)-- Nauruan President David Adeang in 1969 (age 55)-- Musician Chad Taylor (Live) in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 47)-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 41)-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 34)-- Actor Jaidyn Triplett in 2010 (age 14)