Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913-- Actor June Squibb in 1929 (age 93)-- Australian tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 88)-- Columnist\/commentator\/GOP presidential candidate Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 84)-- Author Shere Hite in 1942-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 80)-- Country-rock singer\/songwriter J.D. Souther in 1945 (age 77)-- Author Dale Brown in 1956 (age 66)-- Singer k.d. lang in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 56)-- 45th governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 49)-- Rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 48)-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 24)