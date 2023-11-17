Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- King Louis XVIII of France in 1755-- German astronomer and mathematician August Mobius in 1790-- Social reformer Grace Abbott in 1878-- Actor Rock Hudson in 1925-- Balladeer Gordon Lightfoot in 1938-- Film director Martin Scorsese in 1942 (age 81)-- Model\/actor Lauren Hutton in 1943 (age 80)-- TV producer Lorne Michaels in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor\/director Danny DeVito in 1944 (age 79)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tom Seaver in 1944-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jim Boeheim in 1944 (age 79)-- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in 1945 (age 78)-- Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, in 1949 (age 74)-- Civil rights leader\/actor Yolanda King in 1955-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in 1958 (age 65)-- Model\/actor RuPaul in 1960 (age 63)-- Former U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice in 1964 (age 59)-- Actor Daisy Fuentes in 1966 (age 57)-- Singer\/songwriter Jeff Buckley in 1966-- Singer Ronnie DeVoe in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor David Ramsey in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Rachel McAdams in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Tom Ellis in 1978 (age 45)-- Writer Christopher Paolini in 1983 (age 40)-- Actor Raquel Castro in 1994 (age 29)