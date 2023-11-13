Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- King Edward III of England in 1312-- Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis in 1856-- Buck O'Neil, Negro League star and manager, in 1911-- TV producer\/director Garry Marshall in 1934-- Actor Joe Mantegna in 1947 (age 76)-- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 1952 (age 71)-- Actor Tracy Scoggins in 1953 (age 70)-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 70)-- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 1953 (age 70)-- Actor Chris Noth in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Whoopi Goldberg in 1955 (age 68)-- Actor Neil Flynn in 1960 (age 63)-- Football Hall of fame member Vinny Testaverde in 1963 (age 60)-- Television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Steve Zahn in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Gerard Butler in 1969 (age 54)-- Actor Monique Coleman in 1980 (age 43)-- Actor Rahul Kohli in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Devon Bostick in 1991 (age 32)-- Singer Julia Michaels, born Julia Carin Cavazos, in 1993 (age 30)