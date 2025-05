Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- French revolutionary Maximilien Robespierre in 1758

-- Psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in 1856

-- Explorer Robert Peary in 1856

-- Actor Rudolph Valentino in 1895

-- Restaurateur Toots Shor in 1903

-- Actor/filmmaker Orson Welles in 1915

-- Writer Theodore White in 1915

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Mays in 1931

-- Musician Bob Seger in 1945 (age 80)

-- TV personality Tom Bergeron in 1955 (age 70)

-- Musician John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Roma Downey in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor George Clooney in 1961 (age 64)

-- Musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Mark Bryan (Hootie & the Blowfish) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) in 1971 (age 54)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Martin Brodeur in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Gabourey Sidibe in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Adrianne Palicki in 1983 (age 42)

-- Comedian/actor Sasheer Zamata in 1986 (age 39)

-- Musician Meek Mil in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Naomi Scott in 1993 (age 32)

-- Actor Noah Galvin in 1994 (age 31)

-- Actor Emily Alyn Lind in 2002 (age 23)

-- Actor Sadie Sandler in 2006 (age 19)

-- Britain's Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019 (age 6)

