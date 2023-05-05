Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in 1813

-- German political theorist Karl Marx in 1818

-- Hatmaker John Stetson in 1830

-- Crusading journalist Nellie Bly in 1864

-- Radio actor Freeman Gosden, Amos of "Amos and Andy," in 1899

-- Chef/cookbook author James Beard in 1903

-- Actor Tyrone Power in 1914

-- Singer/actor Alice Faye in 1915

-- Actor Michael Murphy in 1938 (age 84)

-- Actor Lance Henriksen in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer Tammy Wynette in 1942

-- Actor Michael Palin in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor John Rhys-Davies in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Roger Rees in 1944

-- Author/columnist Kurt Loder in 1945 (age 78)

-- TV newsman Brian Williams in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Tina Yothers in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Danielle Fishel in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Henry Cavill in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer/songwriter Adele Adkins in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Chris Brown in 1989 (age 34)

-- Model Hannah Jeter in 1990 (age 33)

-- U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, first to land six quad jumps in Olympics program, in 1999 (age 24)