Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- British statesman William Pitt (the Younger) in 1759

-- All-around athlete Jim Thorpe in 1887

-- British novelist Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond, in 1908

-- Musician Aaron Thibeaux "T-Bone" Walker in 1910

-- Biologist/politician Barry Commoner in 1917

-- Musician Papa John Creach in 1917

-- Actor Carroll Baker in 1931 (age 93)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry West in 1938 (age 86)

-- Author Maeve Binchy in 1939

-- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in 1944 (age 80)

-- Singer Gladys Knight in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Sondra Locke in 1944

-- Musician John Fogerty in 1945 (age 79)

-- Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Jerry Douglas (Alison Kraus & Union Station) in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor James Michael Tyler in 1962

-- Actor Christa Miller in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Chris Ballew (Presidents of the United States of America) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Kylie Minogue in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Justin Kirk in 1969 (age 55)

-- TV personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Jake Johnson in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Alexa Davalos in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Colbie Caillat in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Carey Mulligan in 1985 (age 39)

-- Wrestler Seth Rollins, born Colby Lopez, in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Cameron Boyce in 1999