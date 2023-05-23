Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in 1707

-- Social reformer Sarah Margaret Fuller in 1810

-- U.S. Army Gen. Ambrose Burnside, who later was a U.S. senator and for whom sideburns were named, in 1824

-- Musician/actor Scatman Crothers in 1910

-- Clarinetist/bandleader Artie Shaw in 1910

-- Abstract expressionist Franz Kline in 1910

-- Singer Rosemary Clooney in 1928

-- Actor Barbara Barrie in 1931 (age 92)

-- Actor Joan Collins in 1933 (age 90)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John Newcombe in 1944 (age 79)

-- Writer Mitch Albom in 1958 (age 65)

-- Comedian Drew Carey in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Melissa McBride in 1965 (age 58)

-- Voice actor H. Jon Benjamin in 1966 (age 57)

-- Singer Maxwell, born Gerald Maxwell Rivera, in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer Jewel Kilcher in 1974 (age 49)

-- Jeopardy! champion/host Ken Jennings in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Kelly Monaco in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Richard Ayoade in 1977 (age 46)