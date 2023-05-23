Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in 1707-- Social reformer Sarah Margaret Fuller in 1810-- U.S. Army Gen. Ambrose Burnside, who later was a U.S. senator and for whom sideburns were named, in 1824-- Musician\/actor Scatman Crothers in 1910-- Clarinetist\/bandleader Artie Shaw in 1910-- Abstract expressionist Franz Kline in 1910-- Singer Helen O'Connell in 1920-- Singer Rosemary Clooney in 1928-- Actor Barbara Barrie in 1931 (age 92)-- Actor Joan Collins in 1933 (age 90)-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John Newcombe in 1944 (age 79)-- Writer Mitch Albom in 1958 (age 65)-- Comedian Drew Carey in 1958 (age 65)-- Actor Melissa McBride in 1965 (age 58)-- Voice actor H. Jon Benjamin in 1966 (age 57)-- Singer Maxwell, born Gerald Maxwell Rivera, in 1973 (age 50)-- Singer Jewel Kilcher in 1974 (age 49)-- Jeopardy! champion\/host Ken Jennings in 1974 (age 49)-- Actor Kelly Monaco in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Richard Ayoade in 1977 (age 46)