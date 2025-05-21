Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Artist Albrecht Durer in 1471

-- King Philip II of Spain in 1527

-- Writer Alexander Pope in 1688

-- Paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799

-- Musician Fats Waller in 1904

-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ara Parseghian in 1923

-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Bill Champlin (Chicago) in 1947 (age 78)

-- Former U.S. Sen./comedian Al Franken in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Judge Reinhold in 1957 (age 68)

-- Actor/filmmaker Nick Cassavetes in 1959 (age 66)

-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960

-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician the Notorious B.I.G. in 1972

-- TV personality/actor Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Fairuza Balk in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Gotye in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor David Ajala in 1986 (age 39)

-- Musician Cody Johnson in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Sarah Ramos in 1991 (age 34)

-- Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 31)

-- NFL quarterback Josh Allen in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Sang Heon Lee in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 18)