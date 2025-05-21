Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- Artist Albrecht Durer in 1471-- King Philip II of Spain in 1527-- Writer Alexander Pope in 1688-- Paleontologist Mary Anning in 1799-- Musician Fats Waller in 1904-- Actor Raymond Burr in 1917-- Football Hall of Fame member Ara Parseghian in 1923-- Actor Peggy Cass in 1924-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bobby Cox in 1941 (age 84)-- Musician Ronald Isley in 1941 (age 84)-- Musician Bill Champlin (Chicago) in 1947 (age 78)-- Former U.S. Sen.\/comedian Al Franken in 1951 (age 74)-- Actor Mr. T in 1952 (age 73)-- Musician Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) in 1955 (age 70)-- Actor Judge Reinhold in 1957 (age 68)-- Actor\/filmmaker Nick Cassavetes in 1959 (age 66)-- Convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 1960-- Actor Lisa Edelstein in 1966 (age 59)-- Musician the Notorious B.I.G. in 1972-- TV personality\/actor Noel Fielding in 1973 (age 52)-- Actor Fairuza Balk in 1974 (age 51)-- Musician Gotye in 1980 (age 45)-- Actor David Ajala in 1986 (age 39)-- Musician Cody Johnson in 1987 (age 38)-- Actor Sarah Ramos in 1991 (age 34)-- Olympic diver Tom Daley in 1994 (age 31)-- NFL quarterback Josh Allen in 1996 (age 29)-- Actor Sang Heon Lee in 1996 (age 29)-- Actor Keith L. Williams in 2007 (age 18)