Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Architect William Thornton in 1759-- U.S. first lady Dolley Madison in 1768-- Writer Honore de Balzac in 1799-- Philosopher\/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806-- Inventor Emile Berliner in 1851-- Actor James Stewart in 1908-- Comedian\/actor George Gobel in 1919-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 89)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 85)-- Musician Joe Cocker in 1944-- Musician\/actor Cher in 1946 (age 79)-- Actor Dave Thomas in 1949 (age 76)-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, broadcaster\/son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 67)-- Musician Jane Wiedlin (Go-Go's) in 1958 (age 67)-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 66)-- Musician Israel Kamakawiwo\u02bbole in 1959-- Actor John Billingsley in 1960 (age 65)-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 65)-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 60)-- Actor Mindy Cohn in 1966 (age 59)-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 57)-- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America member Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 54)-- Musician Busta Rhymes in 1972 (age 52)-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 48)-- Musician Rachel Platten in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Josh O'Connor in 1990 (age 35)-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 33)-- Soccer player Trinity Rodman in 2002 (age 23)