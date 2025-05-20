Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Architect William Thornton in 1759

-- U.S. first lady Dolley Madison in 1768

-- Writer Honore de Balzac in 1799

-- Philosopher/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806

-- Inventor Emile Berliner in 1851

-- Actor James Stewart in 1908

-- Comedian/actor George Gobel in 1919

-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 89)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician Joe Cocker in 1944

-- Musician/actor Cher in 1946 (age 79)

-- Actor Dave Thomas in 1949 (age 76)

-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, broadcaster/son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Jane Wiedlin (Go-Go's) in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Israel KamakawiwoÊ»ole in 1959

-- Actor John Billingsley in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 65)

-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Mindy Cohn in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 57)

-- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America member Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Busta Rhymes in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Rachel Platten in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Josh O'Connor in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 33)

-- Soccer player Trinity Rodman in 2002 (age 23)