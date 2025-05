Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- British statesman/scholar James Bryce in 1838

-- Abraham Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth in 1838

-- Musician Max Steiner in 1888

-- Actor/dancer Fred Astaire in 1899

-- Filmmaker David O. Selznick in 1902

-- Musician Maybelle Carter in 1909

-- Actor Nancy Walker in 1922

-- Football Hall of Fame member/sportscaster Pat Summerall in 1930

-- Writer Barbara Taylor Bradford in 1933

-- Actor Gary Owens in 1934

-- Musician Dave Mason in 1946 (age 79)

-- John Lennon assassin Mark David Chapman in 1955 (age 70)

-- Musician Sid Vicious (Sex Pistols) in 1957

-- Actor Alex Jennings in 1957 (age 68)

-- Astronaut Ellen Ochoa in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Bono (U2) in 1960 (age 65)

-- Musician Danny Carey (Tool) in 1961 (age 64)

-- Astronaut Lisa Nowak in 1963 (age 62)

-- Model Linda Evangelista in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician/actor Young MC in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Richard Patrick (Filter) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America member Helio Castroneves in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Andrea Anders in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Todd Lowe in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Jesse Vest (Tantric/Days of the New) in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor/comedian Kenan Thompson in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Odette Annable in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Lindsey Shaw in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Lauren Potter in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Halston Sage in 1993 (age 32)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin in 1995 (age 30)

-- Actor Michael Gandolfini in 1999 (age 26)