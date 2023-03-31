Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Pope Pius IV in 1499-- French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596-- Pope Benedict XIV in 1675-- German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685-- Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732-- Poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809-- Boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878-- Educator\/writer Muriel Hazel Wright in 1889-- Actor\/singer Richard Kiley in 1922-- United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 96)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929-- Author John Jakes in 1932-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 89)-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 89)-- Trumpeter\/bandleader\/music entrepreneur Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 88)-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 81)-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 80)-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 78)-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 75)-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 75)-- Actor\/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 73)-- Guitarist Angus Young in 1955 (age 68)-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 43)-- Rocker Jack Antonoff in 1984 (age 39)