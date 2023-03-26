Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881-- Mythologist\/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914-- French composer\/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930 (age 93)-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934 (age 89)-- Actor James Caan in 1940-- U.S. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former speaker of the House, in 1940 (age 83)-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 81)-- Author\/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 80)-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 79)-- Singer\/musician Steven Tyler in 1948 (age 75)-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 73)-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 66)-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 61)-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 55)-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 51)-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Jonathan Groff in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 38)