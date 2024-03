Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859

-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874

-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881

-- Mythologist/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904

-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911

-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914

-- French composer/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930

-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931

-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934

-- Actor James Caan in 1940

-- U.S. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former speaker of the House, in 1940 (age 84)

-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 82)

-- Author/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 81)

-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 80)

-- Musician Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 74)

-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Michael Imperioli in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician James Iha (Smashing Pumpkins) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 56)

-- Filmmaker Francis Lawrence in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Amy Smart in 1976 (age 48)

-- TV journalist Margaret Brennan in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Jonathan Groff in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 39)