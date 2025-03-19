Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Founding Father Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Explorer David Livingstone in 1813

-- Explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

-- Comedian/actor Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Actor Renee Taylor in 1933 (age 92)

-- Writer Philip Roth in 1933

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 88)

-- Musician Clarence "Frogman" Henry in 1937

-- Musician Ruth Pointer (Pointer Sisters) in 1946 (age 79)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 78)

-- Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 70)

-- NFL coach Andy Reid in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Mary Scheer in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Connor Trinneer in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Gert Bettens (K's Choice) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Rachel Blanchard in 1976 (age 49)

-- Comedian/TV personality Theo Von in 1980 (age 45)

-- Entrepreneur Eduardo Saverin in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 34)