Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590-- Founding Father Thomas McKean in 1734-- Explorer David Livingstone in 1813-- Explorer Richard Burton in 1821-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891-- Comedian\/actor Moms Mabley in 1894-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904-- Actor Renee Taylor in 1933 (age 92)-- Writer Philip Roth in 1933-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 88)-- Musician Clarence "Frogman" Henry in 1937-- Musician Ruth Pointer (Pointer Sisters) in 1946 (age 79)-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 78)-- Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 73)-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 70)-- NFL coach Andy Reid in 1958 (age 67)-- Actor Mary Scheer in 1963 (age 62)-- Actor Connor Trinneer in 1969 (age 56)-- Musician Gert Bettens (K's Choice) in 1970 (age 55)-- Musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) in 1976 (age 49)-- Actor Rachel Blanchard in 1976 (age 49)-- Comedian\/TV personality Theo Von in 1980 (age 45)-- Entrepreneur Eduardo Saverin in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 34)