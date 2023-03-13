Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Pope Innocent XII in 1615-- English chemist Joseph Priestley, the discoverer of oxygen, in 1733-- U.S. first lady Abigail Fillmore in 1798-- Astronomer Percival Lowell in 1855-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908-- L. Ron Hubbard, science fiction writer and founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911-- Former CIA Director William Casey in 1913-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921 (age 102)-- Helen "Callaghan" Candaele Saint Aubin, known as the "Ted Williams of women's baseball," in 1923-- Singer\/songwriter Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 84)-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 73)-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 67)-- Musician Adam Clayton, U2 bass player, in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Adina Porter in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor\/rapper Common, born Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., in 1972 (age 51)-- Metal singer David Draiman in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 39)-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 34)-- Journalist\/model Peaches Geldof in 1989-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor George MacKay in 1992 (age 31)-- Singer Ozuna, born Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Lucy Fry in 1992 (age 31)-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 28)-- Rapper Jack Harlow in 1998 (age 26)