Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Actor Dorothy Gish in 1898-- Musician Lawrence Welk in 1903-- Civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in 1926-- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1931 (age 94)-- TV newsman Sam Donaldson in 1934 (age 91)-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1936-- Musician Bobby McFerrin in 1950 (age 75)-- Filmmaker Jerry Zucker in 1950 (age 75)-- Writer Douglas Adams in 1952-- Musician Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers) in 1955 (age 70)-- Poet Dejan Stojanovic in 1959-- Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, in 1961 (age 64)-- Actor Elias Koteas in 1961 (age 64)-- Actor Alex Kingston in 1963 (age 62)-- Filmmaker Peter Berg in 1964 (age 61)-- Actor Wallace Langham in 1965 (age 60)-- Actor John Barrowman in 1967 (age 58)-- Musician Lisa Loeb in 1968 (age 57)-- Actor Terrence Howard in 1969 (age 56)-- Musician Rami Jaffee in 1969 (Foo Fighters\/Wallflowers) in 1969 (age 56)-- Actor Johnny Knoxville in 1971 (age 54)-- Musician Benji Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 46)-- Musician Joel Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 46)-- Musician LeToya Luckett (Destiny's Child) in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Thora Birch in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Anton Yelchin in 1989-- Actor Jodie Comer in 1993 (age 32)-- NBA star Anthony Davis in 1993 (age 32)