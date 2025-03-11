Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Actor Dorothy Gish in 1898

-- Musician Lawrence Welk in 1903

-- Civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in 1926

-- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1931 (age 94)

-- TV newsman Sam Donaldson in 1934 (age 91)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1936

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Musician Bobby McFerrin in 1950 (age 75)

-- Filmmaker Jerry Zucker in 1950 (age 75)

-- Writer Douglas Adams in 1952

-- Musician Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers) in 1955 (age 70)

-- Poet Dejan Stojanovic in 1959

-- Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Elias Koteas in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Alex Kingston in 1963 (age 62)

-- Filmmaker Peter Berg in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Wallace Langham in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor John Barrowman in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Lisa Loeb in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Terrence Howard in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Rami Jaffee in 1969 (Foo Fighters/Wallflowers) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Johnny Knoxville in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Benji Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Joel Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician LeToya Luckett (Destiny's Child) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Thora Birch in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Anton Yelchin in 1989

-- Actor Jodie Comer in 1993 (age 32)

-- NBA star Anthony Davis in 1993 (age 32)