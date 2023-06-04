Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924-- Radio\/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 95)-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 87)-- Singer Freddy Fender in 1937-- Publisher\/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 86)-- Singer\/actor Michelle Phillips in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 71)-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 63)-- Singer Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 62)-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 55)-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 54)-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 52)-- Author Joe Hill in 1972 (age 51)-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 48)-- Actor\/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 48)-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 43)-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 38)-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor\/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 32)-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 1)View this post on InstagramA post shared by Archewell by Harry and Meghan (@archewell_hm)