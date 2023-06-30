Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- First lady Elizabeth Monroe in 1768-- Actor Susan Hayward in 1917-- Singer Lena Horne in 1917-- Magician Harry Blackstone Jr. in 1934-- Actor Nancy Dussault in 1936 (age 87)-- Singer Florence Ballard in 1943-- Actor David Alan Grier in 1956 (age 67)-- Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson in 1966 (age 57)-- Metal singer Phil Anselmo in 1968 (age 55)-- Rapper Matisyahu, born Matthew Paul Miller, in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Lizzy Caplan in 1982 (age 41)-- Country singer Cole Swindell in 1983 (age 40)-- American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino in 1984 (age 39)-- Swimmer Michael Phelps, winner of 23 Olympic gold medals, in 1985 (age 38)-- WWE wrestler Alicia Fox, born Victoria Elizabeth Michelle Crawford, in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Elliot Fletcher in 1996 (age 27)