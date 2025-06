Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, in 1703

-- Musician Igor Stravinsky in 1882

-- Artist M.C. Escher in 1898

-- Writer John Hersey in 1914

-- Filmmaker Ken Loach in 1936 (age 89)

-- Egyptian Nobel Peace Prize laureate/former Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei in 1942 (age 83)

-- Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Barry Manilow in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician George S. Clinton in 1947 (age 78)

-- Comedian/actor Joe Piscopo in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Mark Linn-Baker in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Jon Gries in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) in 1958 (age 67)

-- Filmmaker Bobby Farrelly in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Thomas Haden Church in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Greg Kinnear in 1963 (age 62)

-- U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame speed skater Dan Jansen in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Jason Patric in 1966 (age 59)

-- Fashion designer Tory Burch in 1966 (age 59)

-- Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Kevin Thornton (Color Me Badd) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Will Forte in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Paulina Rubio in 1971 (age 54)

-- Tennis star Venus Williams in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Arthur Darvill in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Manish Dayal in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Mickey Guyton in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Kendrick Lamar in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor KJ Apa in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Odessa A'zion in 2000 (age 25)