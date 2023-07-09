Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Actor\/singer Ed Ames in 1927-- Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld in 1932-- English artist David Hockney in 1937 (age 86)-- Actor Brian Dennehy in 1938-- Actor Richard Roundtree in 1942 (age 81)-- Writer Dean R. Koontz in 1945 (age 78)-- Rock singer Bon Scott in 1946-- Football star\/actor\/convict O.J. Simpson in 1947 (age 76)-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 1950 (age 73)-- Actor Chris Cooper in 1951 (age 72)-- Entertainer John Tesh in 1952 (age 71)-- Businessman\/reality star Kevin O'Leary in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Jimmy Smits in 1955 (age 68)-- Actor Lisa Banes in 1955-- Actor Tom Hanks in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Kelly McGillis in 1957 (age 66)-- Musician Courtney Love in 1964 (age 59)-- Musician Jack White in 1975 (age 48)-- Actor Fred Savage in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Mitchel Musso in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Ruairi O'Connor in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Douglas Booth in 1992 (age 31)-- Actress Georgie Henley in 1995 (age 28)