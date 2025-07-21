Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.They include:-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414-- Musician Chauncey Olcott in 1858-- U.S. first lady Frances Cleveland in 1864-- Writer Ernest Hemingway in 1899-- Musician Isaac Stern in 1920-- Musician Kay Starr in 1922-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926-- Actor\/comedian Don Knotts in 1924-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943-- Musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 77)-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 77)-- Actor\/comedian Robin Williams in 1951-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 68)-- Musician Emerson Hart (Tonic) in 1969 (age 56)-- Musician Fitz (Fitz and the Tantrums) in 1970 (age 55)-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor David Dastmalchian in 1977 (age 48)-- Musician Damian Marley in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Justin Bartha in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 47)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 45)-- Musician Romeo Santos (Aventura) in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Chrishell Stause in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor Betty Gilpin in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 36)-- Actor Jasmine Cephas Jones in 1989 (age 36)-- Actor Rory Culkin in 1989 (age 36)-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 34)-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 33)-- Musician Lia (Itzy) in 2000 (age 25)