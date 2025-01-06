Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- St. Joan of Arc in 1412-- Archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1822-- Writer Khalil Gibran in 1883-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925-- Writer E.L. Doctorow in 1931-- College Football Hall of Fame member\/broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 87)-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944-- Musician Syd Barrett (Pink Floyd) in 1946-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 70)-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 68)-- Journalist\/TV personality Nigella Lawson in 1960 (age 65)-- Football Hall of Fame football member\/actor\/broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 65)-- Musician Eric Williams (Blackstreet) in 1961 (age 64)-- Musician AR Rahman in 1967 (age 58)-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 56)-- TV chef Ree Drummond in 1969 (age 56)-- TV personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 55)-- Actor Danny Pintauro in 1976 (age 49)-- Actor Rinko Kikuchi in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 43)-- Podcaster\/writer Hilaria Baldwin in 1984 (age 41)-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 41)-- Eric Trump, businessman\/son of President Donald Trump, in 1984 (age 41)-- Musician Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor Courtney Eaton in 1996 (age 29)