Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- St. Joan of Arc in 1412

-- Archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1822

-- Writer Khalil Gibran in 1883

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921

-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925

-- Writer E.L. Doctorow in 1931

-- College Football Hall of Fame member/broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944

-- Musician Syd Barrett (Pink Floyd) in 1946

-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 70)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 68)

-- Journalist/TV personality Nigella Lawson in 1960 (age 65)

-- Football Hall of Fame football member/actor/broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 65)

-- Musician Eric Williams (Blackstreet) in 1961 (age 64)

-- Musician AR Rahman in 1967 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968

-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 56)

-- TV chef Ree Drummond in 1969 (age 56)

-- TV personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Danny Pintauro in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Rinko Kikuchi in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 43)

-- Podcaster/writer Hilaria Baldwin in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 41)

-- Eric Trump, businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Courtney Eaton in 1996 (age 29)