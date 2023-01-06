Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- French battlefield leader St. Joan of Arc in 1412-- French inventor Jacques-Etienne Montgolfier in 1745-- German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1822-- Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran in 1883-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920-- Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925-- Author E.L. Doctorow in 1931-- U.S. football coach\/broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 86)-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Syd Barrett in 1946-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 68)-- Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 66)-- Journalist Nigella Lawson in 1960 (age 63)-- Hall of Fame football player\/actor\/broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 63)-- Film composer AR Rahman in 1967 (age 56)-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 54)-- Television chef Ree Drummond in 1969 (age 54)-- Television personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 39)-- Businessman Eric Trump in 1984 (age 39)-- Podcaster\/author Hilaria Baldwin in 1984 (age 39)-- Rock singer Alex Turner in 1986 (age 37)